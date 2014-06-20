FAQ

SUPPORTING YOU IN YOUR JOURNEY

Patented technology.

Locally designed in Montreal, PigaOne is all

handmade and will forever be to make sure you

always get the best quality.

Followed by a strong vision, unlimited endurance

and hard work, Sandra and her team introduced

2 years later PigaOne to the world.

Patented design.

VICE-PRESIDENT, R&D

FROM OUR HANDS

TO YOUR

FEET

Canadian design & engineering.