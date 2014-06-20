When will I be able to buy PigaOne and what will be its price?
Our Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign will be running in May and June, and several levels of contributions are available including the introduction contribution for the first 1,000 pairs of PigaOne sold at a special price of 45$ (instead of the 60$ suggested retail price).
Can I get PigaOne at a local retailer near me?
Not for now but you can take advantage of special offers during our crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter.com/PIGA running May and June, after which you’ll still be able to purchase PigaOne online at www.getpiga.com, and eventually thru local sales points as we expand our distribution network. Follow us as we grow the Company to learn more!
What are the sporting activities I can do with PigaOne?
All low-to-moderate impact barefoot sports activities, whether on land on in the water such as: yoga, pilates, barre, dance, SUP, gym, surf, MMA, surf, crossfit, and much more!
Can I wear PigaOne in water-based activities? On which surface?
Yes, you can! PIGA is made of bathing-suit like material and dries fast. You can wear them whether indoors or outdoors on any non-abrasive surface to protect the non-skid sole. You can also wear them in your flipflops or running shoes on your way to your favorite sporting activity.
Can I wear PigaOne in other settings than barefoot sporting activities?
Yes, for example at home when you need to give your feet some relief or recover faster after an intense training. It can also assist people presenting foot weaknesses or ailments. PIGA’s founder Sandra likes to wear them while she cooks!
What are the benefits of wearing PigaOne?
The main benefit is improved balance thanks to the integrated PostureForce© patented* technology, which works by stabilizing and strengthening your feet while and after you train by leveraging your body intelligence.
Why is this a fresh approach?
PigaOne is the result of several year of efforts with a team of experts focusing on a novel approach leveraging your body’s innate self-correcting mechanisms. PigaOne awakens your feet by engaging your body’s unconscious reflexes from the bottom up your muscular chain to reach your balance zone.
How does PigaOne work on improving balance?
PigaOne’s dual action mechanism improves balance by repositioning the center of gravity for less body sway and improving ground anchoring by enhancing the feet’s weight-bearing areas.
Has there been any evaluations done on the effectiveness of PigaOne?
PigaOne has been tested throughout the prototype development process with cohort of sports women. The clinical trials that followed demonstrated improved balance in 90% of the participants.
Where was PigaOne designed?
PigaOne is proudly Canadian and was designed in a Quebec-based innovation research center. PigaOne was developed in collaboration with a US-trained doctor in podiatric medicine utilizing novel biomechanics approaches in her clinical practice.
Where is PigaOne manufactured?
PIGA Inc. is a Montreal-based company conducing all R&D activities in Québec, Canada. The manufacturing site is in Latin America in a socially-responsible factory; as the Company wishes to sell its products globally and remain competitive.
Is the product patented?
Yes. The Company holds specific intellectual property rights, of which the PostureForce© technology integrated into PigaOne.
Where will the product be sold?
The Company aims the global market, by selling it’s product online and thru a global distribution network.
What colors do you offer?
The first 1,000 pairs will be available in black and other colors will be available as we surpass our crowdfunding campaign goals.
What size should I choose?
PigaOne is available in 5 sizes, ranging from women’s 5 to 11 ½ and men’s 7 to 12 ½ (US sizes). For the best fit, go to a size larger if your feet are wide and alternatively, a size smaller if your feet are narrow.
Is PigaOne breathable?
The German-engineered fabrics keep you cool and dry, for maximum comfort and support. The blend of spandex/nylon of these top-of-the-line quality fabrics provide super soft peachskin feel and excellent recovery properties.
What are the washing instructions for PigaOne?
PigaOne should be should be cleaned weekly or as needed-either by hand or machine-washed in the gentle cycle, preferably with soft soap. No bleach nor fabric softener should be used. Hang or lay flat to dry. Tumble dry is not recommended as heat alters the spandex, which provides compression and support to PigaOne.
As with all bathing suits, make sure you to rinse your PigaOne thoroughly after you’ve bath in salted or chlorinated water.